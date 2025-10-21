Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

National Police officer arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Spain

The Guardia Civil detained the man as the main suspect in the murder of his 93-year-old woman in Ávila

Miriam Antolín

Castilla y León

Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 12:50

The Guardia Civil arrested a National Police officer on 14 October as the main suspect in the murder of his 93-year-old mother in Ávila. The judge has since then ordered him to be remanded in custody at a prison in Segovia.

The victim was found by a passerby who called the emergency services to report the discovery of a body in the area known as Alto de la Paramera, on the N 403 road in Tornadizos. This happened on 12 October.

The investigation led to the arrest of the victim's son. "No further information will be provided at this time, in order to preserve the development of the investigation," the government subdelegation in the area stated.

