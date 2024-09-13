Spanish police appeal for help in locating five dangerous prisoners on the run from Portugal

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo Madrid Friday, 13 September 2024, 15:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain's interior ministry's intelligence services believe it is possible that one or more of the five dangerous prisoners who escaped last Saturday from a prison in Portugal could be in this country, either trying to hide permanently, or attempting to reach other European countries or to leave the EU.

On Wednesday 11 September the National Police began to distribute the images of the fugitives through its social media, at the request of the Portuguese authorities, to ask for the collaboration of citizens in Spain in order to try to locate the escaped prisoners.

The escape of these violent prisoners has embarrassed the neighbouring country, as the escapees did not orchestrate any sophisticated plan to escape from the Vale de Judeus prison in Alcoentre, 70 kilometres north of Lisbon. They simply took advantage of visiting hours to escape by climbing over the first wall with ropes and using a ladder thrown to them from the outside to overcome the outer perimeter, where a vehicle was waiting for them. All this without anyone noticing the escape until almost an hour later, as some of the cameras were not working, nor was the electrification system of the fence.

Among the five fugitives, the one who most concerns the security forces is Rodolfo Lohrmann, better known as 'El Ruso', aged 59. El Ruso, who was awaiting extradition to Argentina, is the alleged leader of a violent kidnapping and extortion mafia targeting wealthy individuals in the South American country. In some cases, the victims disappeared even after the ransom was paid. Among other charges, he is accused of the disappearance of Cristian Schaerer, a 21-year-old student who was kidnapped outside his home in the city of Corrientes in 2003. Although his family paid the ransom, the young man was never released and his body was never found.

The most wanted

Lohrmann, who was Interpol's most wanted Argentinian for many years, is also accused of involvement in the kidnapping of Cecilia Cubas, daughter of former Paraguayan president Raúl Cubas, in 2004, whose body was found a year later in a tunnel in the country. El Ruso', who has judicial cases in Spain, was arrested in 2017 for five robberies of banks and gold shops in Portugal.

It so happens that, until last March, this violent criminal was in the higher security prison of Monsanto, but was taken to Vale de Judeus by order of a court, against the criteria of prisons, on the understanding that his dangerousness had diminished, as his criminal gang had been dismantled.

In order to secure his transfer, El Ruso went on hunger strike with another of Saturday's escapees, the Portuguese Fábio Santos Loureiro, 33, sentenced to the maximum penalty in Portugal (25 years' imprisonment) for numerous crimes.

The other three escapees are Fernando Ribeiro Ferreira, 61, from Portugal, Shergili Farjiani, 40, from Georgia, and Mark Cameron Roscaleer, 39, from the UK, who had already made a previous attempt to escape from a prison in Portugal.