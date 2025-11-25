Movistar set to raise prices by around 4% in January

Europa Press Madrid Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 14:27 Share

The Spanish telecoms giant Movistar will raise its tariffs for bundled services (those that combine mobile, landline, fibre and television) by around 4% on average from 13 January. This is what Europa Press has learned from sources familiar with the market.

The tariff increase for 2026 will be moderate compared to the 5% increase the company applied this year.

Movistar will start informing customers of the tariff increases this week. The most common increase will be around three euros per month (36 euros per year), up to five euros per month (60 euros per year).

However, the Movistar Base and Movistar Autónomos tariffs will remain unchanged, so the increase depends on the services contracted.

Among other features, Movistar has the rights to broadcast all Uefa competitions - Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Youth League and European Super Cup.

Sources attribute the price increase to rising costs in the sector, especially those linked to TV providers, who have raised their prices in Spain at double-digit rates in recent months.

Movistar links the decision to the increase in prices of platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max and Disney - content providers that are included in several of the packages offered by Movistar.

The most common increase for users of non-bundled packages, i.e. those who only have mobile, fibre or satellite services, will be around two euros per month (24 euros per year).