Murderers, paedophiles, drug traffickers... these are the profiles of the 'most wanted' criminals in Spain

Monday, 24 November 2025

Artificial intelligence is being used to try to locate Spain's most dangerous criminals who are on the run. The National Police force (CNP) has decided to give another twist to its already successful poster campaigns of the ten 'most wanted' criminals in the country and the usual poster with photographs of the 'most wanted', Wild West type, now adds a video in which, through technology, recreates the possible features that these criminals might now have.

As in previous years, among the new ten 'most wanted' there is a bit of everything: a murderer, three paedophiles, four drug dealers... but always with a common denominator: they are all wanted for very serious crimes and all of them are "highly dangerous". They are nine Spaniards and one Romanian.

"Citizen collaboration can be decisive in locating them", insists the CNP in its appeal launched this Monday morning, in which it recalls that a specific email address has been set up, losmasbuscados@policia.es, so that members of the public who believe they have any information that could lead to his location can communicate it to investigators "in a totally confidential manner".

During 2024, the fugitive tracking section, together with the other teams of the national network, participated in the arrest of 460 fugitives from justice for different national and international claims. A large number of these arrests were made thanks to the collaboration of the public.

These are the new ten 'most wanted' in Spain:

Daniel Vázquez Patiño

Born in A Coruña, aged 46. He is wanted for the abuse and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl. He is obese, has brown hair with receding hairline, is 1.70m tall, has white skin and brown eyes, and is considered highly dangerous.

Jesús Manuel Heredia Heredia,

Alias "El Pantoja" from Algeciras (Cadiz), aged 40. He is wanted on charges of crimes against public health and breach of sentence. He is considered one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of Spain, is the leader of the "Los Pantoja" clan, is linked to drug trafficking in Campo de Gibraltar and is considered to be a disciple of Abdellah El Haj, known as "the Messi of hashish". With an obese build, 1.80m tall, dark skin, brown eyes and dark hair with receding hairline, he is considered to be highly dangerous.

Juan Herrera Guerrero

Born in Puente Genil (Córdoba), aged 53. Wanted for sexual abuse and assault of minors. He is 1.73m tall, with an athletic build, brown hair, white skin, brown eyes and may wear prescription glasses. He is considered by investigators to be highly dangerous.

Juan Miguel García Santos

From Vilanova de Arousa (Pontevedra), aged 51. Wanted for drug trafficking, he is considered the mastermind of a Galician drug trafficking ring and is involved in the shipment of cocaine from Ecuador camouflaged in banana shipments. He has an obese build, black hair, white skin and black eyes. He is considered highly dangerous.

Manuel Rodríguez López

He is from Barcelona and is 63 years old. He has multiple charges for robbery with violence, illegal possession of weapons, assault and battery, and breaking a sentence. He is 1.75m tall, with a slim build, grey hair, white skin and brown eyes. He is considered to be very dangerous.

Martiño Ramos Soto

Born in Ourense, aged 50. He was a teacher and has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor pupil, through sadistic practices, when the victim was between 12 and 16 years old, with a slim build, dark skin, grey and curly hair and brown eyes. He is classified as highly dangerous.

José María Pavón Pereira

From Huelva and aged 52. He is sentenced to 41 years in prison for the murder with malice aforethought and cruelty of two people in Granada. He has an athletic build, is 1.65m tall, and has dark hair, white skin and black eyes. Considered highly dangerous.

Ionut Ramon Raducan,

Alias "Florin". He is from the Romanian town of Tecuci and is 33 years old. He is convicted of trafficking in human beings for the purpose of sexual and labour exploitation, in a case in which he forced his younger sister and her partner into prostitution in the Marconi Industrial Estate (Madrid). With an athletic build and a height of 1.72m, he has brown hair and white skin. He is considered to be highly dangerous.

Julio Herrera Nieto

He is from Sancti-Spíritus (Salamanca), is 56 years old and is wanted for drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and money laundering. He is allegedly linked to a criminal group of suppliers and distributors of heroin and cocaine to small-scale users in the Plasencia area and surrounding areas. He has an athletic build, is 1.73 m tall, has light eyes and is bald. He is considered highly dangerous as he is linked to the use of firearms.

Sergio Jesús Mora Carrasco

Alias "Yeyo". From Huelva and aged 48, he is considered one of the biggest drug traffickers in Europe and, accused of drug trafficking and money laundering, specialises in the maritime transport of hashish by speedboat. He has an obese build and is 1.72 m tall with white skin, brown eyes and dark hair. He is considered highly dangerous and has links both in Spain and abroad.