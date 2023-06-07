Mosquito Alert: how Spain's new app for the surveillance and control of these insects works Spanish health authorities want more people to use the application so there will be more data available on the activity of mosquitoes and the viruses they may be carrying and spreading

People in Spain are being urged to utilise the Mosquito Alert app to keep up-to-date with the presence and activity of the pests and the spread of viruses.

Higher temperatures are said to be changing the lifecycle of the insects and they are active, even biting, almost 12 months of the year in some regions.

The Mosquito Alert app is a project coordinated by various health and research centres across Spain and relies on public participation to help track the movement and activity of mosquitoes.

The app, which can improve the potential for surveillance and early detection of invasive species such as the tiger mosquito or the Japanese mosquito, will now be included in the new national plan for prevention, surveillance and control of vector-borne diseases.

"The world is changing fast; we cannot tackle problems without changing the way we deal with them. Citizen science is key to what we are dealing with today,” director of CCAES (coordination centre for health alerts and emergencies), Fernando Simón, said.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health's CCAES, Mosquito Alert has planned a campaign to promote participation with the slogan; 'If you get bitten, report it!

Coordinado por @ceabcsic, @UPFBarcelona, @CREAF_ecologia y @icreacommunity



La plataforma permite a cualquier persona aportar información sobre la presencia y actividad de los mosquitos a través de una app#MosquitoAlert pic.twitter.com/rgC1JHhbqw — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) June 5, 2023

The aim is to study the spread of the tiger mosquito beyond its known areas in Spain and generate the first bite map of Spain to identify where and when there is greater interaction between humans and mosquitoes.

The campaign also aims to gather more knowledge on the Japanese mosquito in the Cantabrian coast, and to detect the possible arrival of the yellow fever mosquito.

The data can be viewed and downloaded on the Mosquito Alert app once it has been validated and classified by the experts of the national network of digital entomology (ReNED).

Android download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ceab.movelab.tigatrapp&pli=1

iOS download: https://apps.apple.com/es/app/mosquito-alert/id890635644