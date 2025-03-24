More than 40 youths face charges for using a live chicken as a football in Spain's La Rioja region

L. R. La Rioja Monday, 24 March 2025, 09:55 Compartir

The Guardia Civil police force in Spain has taken further action against the youths who used a live chicken as a football in the Quintos de Villamediana de Iregua, in the La Rioja region. In addition to the two 17 and 18 year olds reported in August 2024, another 39 others have been reported for serious infringement of the law for the protection of animal rights and welfare.

Throughout these past months, the investigations carried out by Seprona officers have led to the identification of 39 men and women, aged between 17 and 20, of Spanish nationality and resident in various towns in theLogroño metropolitan area.

All of them have been proposed for sanction for a serious infringement of Law 7/2023 of 28 March on the protection of the rights and welfare of animals. This offence carries a fine ranging from 10,001 to 50,000 euros. If it is considered a very serious offence, the fine would exceed 50,001 euros.

As Diario La Rioja reported, the incident happened during the traditional "quintos" festivities, which were held in the courtyard of the CEIP Gonzalo de Berceo, on loan for the event from the Villamediana town hall.

Obstruction of the investigation

In addition, the Seprona branch of the Guardia Civil has proposed a sanction to the security company in charge of the video surveillance systems at the scene, for a very serious infringement of Organic Law 7/2021 of 26 May, on the protection of personal data processed for the purposes of prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of criminal offences and the execution of criminal penalties.

According to the Guardia Civil in a statement, this company "failed to provide the competent authorities with the information necessary for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of criminal offences, as well as for the execution of criminal sanctions or protection against threats to public security". As a result, it faces a penalty ranging from 360,001 to 1,000,000 euros.

Complaints hotline

The Guardia Civil has taken the opportunity to remind the public that the 062 telephone number is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, to report any incident related to animal abuse or the environment in Spain. In addition, it has specialists in nature protection distributed in several Seprona units located around the country.