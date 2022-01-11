More than 90,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain, according to official figures The grim milestone was reached after the Ministry of Health reported another 202 coronavirus deaths over the weekend

On Monday 10 January the number of deaths in Spain from Covid-19 reached 90,136, according to the Ministry of Health.

Over the course of the 23 months of the pandemic, the virus claimed 26,737 lives during the first wave in Spring 2020; 19,407 people died in the second wave between 11 May and 2 December 2020. During the third wave from 2 December 2020 to 24 February 2021 some 22,584 people died. From 24 February to 26 June 26 2021, the fourth wave, 12,311 lives were lost; and in the fifth wave, from 26 June to 14 October 2021, the virus claimed the lives of 6,138 people.

This sixth wave is proving less deadly, with 3,219 deaths to date, but the rate of infection is causing alarm. Some 202 people died from coronavirus over the weekend and another 292,394 infections were registered bringing the total number of infections in Spain since the start of the pandemic to more than 7.45 million. In the last two weeks the cumulative incidence rate has reached 2,989.47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In terms of deaths globally, Spain ranks 17th. The country with the most deaths from Covid-19 is America with 837,594 lives lost, followed by Brazil (620,251), India (483,936), Russia (309,787) and Mexico (300,334).