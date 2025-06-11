Police seize more than 290,000 foodstuffs containing toxic fungi from establishments in Madrid

E. Gómez Madrid Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 13:46 Compartir

Within the framework of Operation Fungi and in collaboration with the neighbourhoods of Usera, Tetuán and Centro, Madrid's municipal police officers have intercepted 13 establishments and seized 291,461 food products that represent a serious health risk.

According to sources, the operation was launched on 6 May after the police detected the sale of a dangerous fungus - Phallus indusiatus, known as 'bridal veil' - in an establishment in the Usera neighbourhood. This fungus, which in some cultures has been used as a vasodilator, can have effects similar to those of Viagra and cause serious consequences, ranging from gastroenteritis to death, if consumed in large quantities.

The police operation has led to the identification of 13 premises where these banned products are sold and offered. Those responsible are currently under investigation for possible smuggling offences. The operation remains open while the authorities assess the extent of the network and the risks to public health.

This first inspection took place a month after the Municipal Police of Usera temporarily closed the Jin Gu restaurant, located on Calle de Perpetua Díaz. The officers entered the establishment around 1pm on 25 March. There, they discovered eight freezers containing meat and fish without labelling, traceability or control dates. The freezers also lacked thermometers to monitor the temperature, some had broken horizontal lids detached from their hinges and there was rust.