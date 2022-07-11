Spain exceeds 2,000 cases of monkeypox virus So far, those affected by the infection have ranged between the ages of 3 to 76 years old

Spain has already reported a total of 2,034 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to the latest data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (Renave), which was updated on 8 July.

Some 16 regions have registered positives: Madrid 922, Catalonia 665, Andalucía 181, Canary Islands 66, Valencia 49, Balearic Islands 35, Basque Country 31, Aragon 23, Asturias 16, Castilla-La Mancha 12, Galicia 12, Castilla y León 6, Navarra 6, Extremadura 4, Cantabria 3 and Murcia 3.

Of the cases for which information is available, a total of 1,512 are men and 16 women. The ages range between 3 and 76 years old, with a median age of 37 years, with a range between 31 and 44 years.

The Ministry of Health has the date of onset of symptoms in 1,391 cases, of which the first reported case began showing symptoms on 26 April and the last on 5 July. However, the government department has warned that there is a delay in the notification of cases to the SiViEs platform, so the data corresponding to the latest days of the curve "must be interpreted with caution".

No deaths

Regarding symptoms, the majority of cases presented anogenital rash (63.6%) and in other locations (53.7%), fever (54.5%), physical weakness or a lack of energy (39.8%) and localised lymphadenopathy.

A total of 38 patients of the 648 for whom information is available (5.9%) have suffered complications in their treatment. The most frequent have been secondary bacterial infections and mouth ulcers. In total, there have been 36 patients admitted to hospital and no deaths.

Of 429 cases for which information on the most likely mechanism of transmission is available, 89.7 percent were through close contact in the context of sexual intercourse and 10.3 percent through close non-sexual contact.