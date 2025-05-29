Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the kittens born in the wild. CARM
Wildlife

Milestone in recovery of 'vulnerable' Iberian lynx population in Murcia with first kittens born in the wild

The head of the regional government in south-eastern Spain called this "very good news", reiterating his "commitment" to the conservation of the wild cat species

José Alberto González

Murcia

Thursday, 29 May 2025, 11:21

The region of Murcia holds the stage with another milestone achieved in the conservation of the Iberian lynx in Spain: the birth, in the wild, of a litter of two by a female lynx. She herself was returned to the wild, released in the highlands of Lorca after being bred in captivity. Urtsu was released in February 2024 and has now given birth to two kittens, which are added to the 15 adults released in the Guadalentín area. The father of the litter is Tinajero, reintroduced to the area in 2023.

The births were announced on Tuesday by the president of the Murcia region in south-eastern Spain, Fernando López Miras. He supports the lynx conservation programme and posted the news on his X account: "This is very good news and the most beautiful image of the day. The Iberian lynx is breeding in the region of Murcia. Urtsu, released in the highlands of Lorca, is the mother of these two beautiful kittens."

"We remain committed to their reintroduction to the wild," he said, sharing two photographs of the kittens. Their mother was released 15 months ago weighing 7.6 kilos. She arrived from the Iberian lynx breeding centre of Zarza de Granadilla, in the province of Cáceres.

To date Murcia has released more than 20 lynx into the wild. Thanks to various captive breeding programmes, the species was moved from being classified as "endangered" to "vulnerable" last year on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  2. 2 Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat
  3. 3 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  5. 5 Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone
  6. 6 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  7. 7 SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community
  9. 9 Fuengirola organises awareness event to help stamp out smoking
  10. 10 Registration period opens for new functional race event in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Milestone in recovery of 'vulnerable' Iberian lynx population in Murcia with first kittens born in the wild

Milestone in recovery of &#039;vulnerable&#039; Iberian lynx population in Murcia with first kittens born in the wild