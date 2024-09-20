Mercadona clarifies payment methods at its supermarkets in Spain, including the maximum you can pay in cash

Alberto Caparrós Valencia Friday, 20 September 2024, 15:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Retail giantMercadona has clarified some of its customers' most frequently asked questions about the payment methods accepted by the supermarket chain in Spain. The Valencia-based company has responded to consumers through its customer service channel to questions related to paying for purchases in cash or with bank cards.

Mercadona has explained that the cash limit for paying for your purchases at any of the chain's stores "cannot exceed 999.99 euros by law." It therefore suggests to its "bosses" (the supermarket's nickname for its customers) that, "if the amount of the purchase is higher, you can pay up to that amount in cash and the remaining balance by bank card."

As for bank cards Mercadona points out that "we accept any bank card with the symbol of Visa, Mastercard or Maestro." On the other hand, the company has made it clear that "we do not accept American Express."

The company that leads the retail distribution sector in Spain also specifies on its customer service channel how many coins can be used to pay for any purchase in total. Mercadona accepts up to fifty coins for each transaction. The coins, it explains, can be of equal or different values. In addition, you can pay with commemorative coins as long as they are issued by the Bank of Spain.

Mercadona has also answered another of the most frequently-asked questions from its customers, the one about banknotes of larger denominations. Their answer: "500- and 200-euro banknotes are legal tender and can be used as a means of payment in our stores."

As to whether it is possible to pay with a torn, damaged or stained banknote, Mercadona replied that it is feasible "provided that security measures can be checked."

The supermarket chain chaired by Juan Roig is also keen to flag up that "in our high street shops we accept payment with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and paywallets for specific banks, as long as the card registered in the application is accepted by Mercadona (operated by Visa, Maestro or MasterCard)." The brand does not accept PayPal or bank transfers as a means of payment.