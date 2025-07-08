Massive wildfire in Spain is raging out of control and nine towns are now under lockdown

Cristian Reino Barcelona Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 11:05 | Updated 11:12h. Compartir

The wildfire in the southern area of Tarragona province in the north of Spain is advancing out of control after having devastated nearly 2,300 hectares in two days. The Generalitat regional government in Catalonia has been forced to ask for help from the Spanish Army's emergency military unit and has mobilised all available firefighters.

The Generalitat's civil protection service sent an alert warning early on Monday evening to order the confinement of the inhabitants of Paüls, Xerta, Aldover and Alfara de Carles, all of them in the Ebro area of Tarragona, in the Ports natural park. The confinement now affects nine localities: the four from yesterday and Tivenys, Roquetes, Jesús, Bitem, Prat de Compte, Pinell de Brai and a neighbourhood of Tortosa. In total, more than 2,000 people are confined. The Generalitat recommends the people of these municipalities to stay indoors as much as possible.

The fire started in Paüls, in an area known as "the ravine of hell". It started at around 12 noon. The first major wildfire of the summer in Spain claimed the lives of two people in Lleida a fortnight ago.