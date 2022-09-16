Masks will remain compulsory on public transport in Spain until experts decide otherwise, Health Minister says Carolina Darias has confirmed in parliament that the government plans to follow expert advice as it has done all the way through the pandemic

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has confirmed that there are no plans to lift the mask rule on public transport and it will remain in place until experts say otherwise.

Answering a question in parliament from Ciudadanos MP Guillermo Díaz, she pointed out that all the measures taken during the pandemic have been approved by experts who have advised and are continuing to advise the Ministry of Health and the regional governments.

She explained that the reason that masks still have to be worn on public transport is that a lot of people crowd into small spaces without adequate ventilation, thereby increasing the risk.

Díaz said that it was his party that had “convinced” the government to lift the mask law in the street and inside buildings and that in other countries such as Portugal, France, Belgium, Denmark and the UK, among others, masks no longer have to be worn on public transport and “nothing has happened”.

He also said that imposing an unnecessary measure caused more damage than it prevented because most people who catch Covid-19 are not very ill with it, but Carolina Darias insisted that the government will continue to follow the advice of health experts, and that Spain recently received recognition from the World Health Organisation for its handling of the pandemic.