Archive image of the National Police. Miriam Gil
Crime

Married couple arrested in Spain for living with elderly man's corpse for two months while collecting his pension

The retired National Police officer had given shelter to the pair who appeared before a court in Alicante this week

Óscar Bartual Bardisa / Europa Press

Alicante

Friday, 6 June 2025, 15:05

A married couple in Spain have been arrested for living with the corpse of a 74-year-old man for at least two months, allegedly to collect his pension. The deceased, who had taken them into his home in Alicante, was a retired National Police officer.

The couple, 28 and 33, appeared before a court on Thursday. They are accused of a crime against moral integrity for allegedly hiding the body, as well as misappropriation for having collected the deceased's pension.

The pensioner had taken the couple into his home, as well as their baby son and their nephew. His children reported to the police that they couldn't reach their father, as he was not picking up his phone.

The officers found the man's body inside a locked room, the entrance to which was blocked. Investigators are currently trying to determine the cause of death, although initial indications suggest that he had been dead for at least two months.

According to the local news outlet Todoalicante, due to the advanced state of decomposition of the body, the investigators were not able to determine the cause of death during the initial inspection. For this reason, they will have to wait for the results from the autopsy and other relevant tests to determine whether it was a natural or a violent death.

