March held by separatists on 'Diada' day in Catalonia

Friday, 15 September 2023, 14:53
Monday this week (11 September) was the annual Catalonia Day in the northeastern region of Spain.
Known as the Diada, the day historically celebrates distinct Catalan cultural and political identity, with the date commemorating the end of a period of resistance to the rest of Spain in the eighteenth century.
As usual, it was a chance for pro-independence supporters to march in the centre of Barcelona.
This year, with the vote of Catalan separatist MPs key to deciding the next government, the rest of Spain was paying more attention than usual to the celebrations.
