Marbella-based tech firm AnyTech365 prepares to be listed on the top Nasdaq stock exchange The company, founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Janus Nielsen, has signed a deal with Duet Acquisition worth 276.4m euros

Last spring, some of Spain's best-known tennis players took part in the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open tournament at the Puente Romano hotel in Marbella.

This was the first time the firm, founded by Danish-born local resident and entrepreneur Janus Nielsen, had sponsored this championship and many people on the Costa had not heard of it before.

It proved to be excellent publicity for this fast-growing technology company which opened in Marbella eight years ago and which was still not very well known at that time.

Now, cybersecurity specialist AnyTech365 is in the spotlight again thanks to an investment agreement it has just reached with Duet Acquisition, a company based in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

This will see AnyTech365 going public with a listing on Nasdaq, the world's biggest electronic stock exchange which specialises in trading technology companies' shares.

The two companies hope to finalise their alliance in the final quarter of this year. It will give AnyTech365 a business value of 287 million dollars (about 276.4 million euros) and potential earnings of just over 76 million euros to finance its growth.

One-stop shop

AnyTech365, which has its head office alongside the A-7 coastal road east of Marbella centre, describes itself as a 'one-stop shop' service provider with the ability to meet the needs of large, medium and small companies and even some private individuals.

"Customers can choose between different levels of subscription packages, which include 24-hour-a-day access to the company's qualified technicians who have extensive knowledge of the Internet of Things," the company said in its statement announcing the agreement with Duet Acquisition.

AnyTech365 said it intends to use the income from the new deal to accelerate its growth strategy.

This will include expanding its principal business to meet the growing demand, accelerating its strategic association with Media Markt and searching for strategic acquisitions.

Media Markt agreement

Two years ago, AnyTech365 reached an agreement to provide technical support to customers of the Media Markt chain.

Media Markt has over 1,000 stores in Europe and is one of the giants in the international retail of small domestic appliances and technological products.

The arrangement allows AnyTech365 to place technical personnel in every one of the more than 100 Media Markt stores in Spain to provide technical support in situ to the clients and via remote programs.

"Beyond Spain, we hope that the association will be extended to other places in the European Union where Media Markt operates," said representatives of the Marbella company, while explaining its new alliance with Duet Acquisition.

IT security

And Janus Nielsen, founder of AnyTech365, and Tero Turunen, the executive president of the company, are very excited about its future prospects

"Since its foundation, AnyTech365 has focused on simplifying the IT security and support sector for consumers (...) We understand the frustration felt by consumers, and that is why we decided to create a one-stop solution where we provide an exceptional service and first class IT security technology," they said.

"The fusion with Duet will give us a greater opportunity to capitalise on our momentum, expand what we can offer and take advantage of better access to financial markets.

"Duet's experience in high-growth disruptive technologies makes the company an ideal partner to advance AnyTech365 in its next phase of growth and we look forward to working with them as strategic investors," they said in their statement.