V16 emergency beacons to be mandatory on Spain's roads in 2026: These are the only models authorised by the DGT to avoid a fine

Sections
Highlight
Jaume Lita
Valencia
Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 17:13
As of 1 January 2026, hazard triangles placed on motorways and dual carriageways to warn drivers of an accident or breakdown will be a thing of the past. According to DGT regulations when using hazard triangles, drivers must walk along the road beside other vehicles passing at high speed to place the warning signs at a safe distance at both the rear and front of the stopped vehicle.
This then led to the requirement to wear reflective waistcoats. But now the DGT is changing its advice in a bid to prevent drivers from having to get out of the vehicle altogether. The new V16emergency beacon must be placed on the vehicle to warn other drivers of an accident or incident.
This latest electronic device has been on sale for months, but traffic authorities warned at the time that an early acquisition would not be of any use, as the V16 requires a direct phone network connection so that other drivers are not only alerted to a problem by a flashing light, but the DGT is also alerted virtually. Every V16 beacon must therefore have the mandatory technology before it is sold.
The V16 will send an immediate alert to the DGT when it is activated, which will know the exact location of a vehicle stopped on a road. This will prevent the driver from having to get out of the vehicle, avoiding the danger of a person being in the middle of a road.
|MAKE
|MODEL
|CERIFICATE NUMBER
|3e / baliza3e / CARLITE
|MOD100
|IDIADA PC23060613
|AutoCross
|CarGuard Light
|IDIADA PC24080149
|BLU-CASTLE
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC23120034
|Call SOS
|XL-HZ-001-VC
|LCOE 2024060583G1
|CHALLUX, FlashMate, UIRAX, KRASER, warnlight3.0GEO
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC23100037
|Connect @Flash
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC23120033
|D'NIR
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24060217
|DAEWOO
|V16IoT
|IDIADA PC24030069
|DON FELIZ
|V16IoT
|IDIADA PC24020028
|EmergLight
|V16IoT
|IDIADA PC24010041
|FASELIGHT
|FASELIGHT IOT
|LCOE 2023060544G1
|Flash LED
|FlashLED SOS v2
|LCOE 2023100843G1
|FLASHLED
|FlashLED SOS
|LCOE 2023010020G1
|GOODYEAR, BOXmind y Rec-flash
|MBCP10144A
|LCOE 2024040470G1
|GSC EVOLUTION
|V16IoT
|IDIADA PC23080131
|HELLA
|HV16.1
|LCOE 2023070693G1
|HELP FLASH IoT +
|IoT V4
|LCOE 2024070742G1
|HELP FLASH
|Help Flash IoT
|LCOE 2022110790G1
|HELP FLASH
|Help Flash IoT 9V
|LCOE 2023070648G1
|HEPOLUZ
|V16IoT
|IDIADA PC24070308
|INEURON
|T-912
|IDIADA PC23100724
|ISSE
|Safety Light
|IDIADA PC24040232
|ITAL
|T-912
|IDIADA PC23100725
|iWottoLight
|iWottoLight IoT
|LCOE 2022120961G1
|KSIX SMART YOUR TECH
|T-912
|IDIADA PC23100726
|LED GPS
|VKNS10144A
|LCOE 2023100844G1
|LEDEL
|V16IoT
|IDIADA PC23100065
|light mup
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24060215
|mondial safe
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24010049
|NEOWAY
|T-912
|IDIADA PC23040317
|NETUN V16
|IoT V4
|LCOE 2024070743G1
|OSRAM
|OSRAM LEDguardian® ROAD FLARE Signal V16 IoT
|IDIADA PC24050316
|PF LED ONE V16
|PF LED ONE V16
|LCOE 2023010084G1
|PMK GRUPO
|V16IoT
|IDIADA PC23080130
|Quality Car, STARCLEAN, LCO, Midmovil, Warning16 y UNI
|MNNS10144A
|LCOE 2024010019G1
|RACC Mobility Club
|FlashLED SOS V16
|LCOE 2023100795G1
|ResQLight
|MI VP10144-A
|LCOE 2023080717G1
|robyn goods
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24060216
|SAFE LIFE
|T-912
|IDIADA PC23100727
|SafeAlert S21
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24080132
|safetytech
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24060269
|SIGNALOFLASH IOT
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24060214
|SOOS, SOSS, FFLASH
|V16IoT
|IDIADA PC23110238
|SOS AUTO CONNECT
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24060218
|SOS FLASH
|BAL/2
|IDIADA PC24010297
|SOS ROAD, NK, STRONG
|DP-EL2022-C1
|LCOE 2023010078G1
|SOS ROAD, NK, STRONG y BLAM
|DP-EL2024-C1
|LCOE 2024070677G1
|SOS ROAD, NK, STRONG y BLAM
|DP-EL2024-C3
|LCOE 2024070678G1
|SOS ROAD, NK, STRONG y BLAM
|DP-EL2024-C2
|LCOE 2024100842G1
|SOS ROAD, NK, STRONG, BLAM y Carpetauto, S.L.
|DP-EL2024-C4
|LCOE 2024100843G1
|SOSTRAFFIC
|RV7000
|LCOE 2024020157G1
|SOSWARNING
|JDFP10144A
|LCOE 2024030336G1
|TEDAMA Servicios Renting
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24030133
|THULOS
|V16IoT
|IDIADA PC24070298
|WE
|Beacon Light IoT
|IDIADA PC24010146
From 1 January 2026, it will be compulsory to have a V16 emergency beacon in every vehicle in Spain. The DGT has listed the models that can be used to avoid a fine. The list, as of 4 January 2025, includes 55 models. The latest information can also be accessed on the DGT website.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.