V16 emergency beacons to be mandatory on Spain's roads in 2026: These are the only models authorised by the DGT to avoid a fine

Hazard warning triangles placed on motorways and dual carriageways to alert drivers of an accident or breakdown will be a thing of the past from 1 January next year

Jaume Lita

Valencia

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 17:13

As of 1 January 2026, hazard triangles placed on motorways and dual carriageways to warn drivers of an accident or breakdown will be a thing of the past. According to DGT regulations when using hazard triangles, drivers must walk along the road beside other vehicles passing at high speed to place the warning signs at a safe distance at both the rear and front of the stopped vehicle.

This then led to the requirement to wear reflective waistcoats. But now the DGT is changing its advice in a bid to prevent drivers from having to get out of the vehicle altogether. The new V16emergency beacon must be placed on the vehicle to warn other drivers of an accident or incident.

This latest electronic device has been on sale for months, but traffic authorities warned at the time that an early acquisition would not be of any use, as the V16 requires a direct phone network connection so that other drivers are not only alerted to a problem by a flashing light, but the DGT is also alerted virtually. Every V16 beacon must therefore have the mandatory technology before it is sold.

The V16 will send an immediate alert to the DGT when it is activated, which will know the exact location of a vehicle stopped on a road. This will prevent the driver from having to get out of the vehicle, avoiding the danger of a person being in the middle of a road.

The V16 models accepted by the DGT

MAKEMODELCERIFICATE NUMBER
3e / baliza3e / CARLITEMOD100IDIADA PC23060613
AutoCrossCarGuard LightIDIADA PC24080149
BLU-CASTLEBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC23120034
Call SOSXL-HZ-001-VCLCOE 2024060583G1
CHALLUX, FlashMate, UIRAX, KRASER, warnlight3.0GEOBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC23100037
Connect @FlashBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC23120033
D'NIRBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24060217
DAEWOOV16IoTIDIADA PC24030069
DON FELIZV16IoTIDIADA PC24020028
EmergLightV16IoTIDIADA PC24010041
FASELIGHTFASELIGHT IOTLCOE 2023060544G1
Flash LEDFlashLED SOS v2LCOE 2023100843G1
FLASHLEDFlashLED SOSLCOE 2023010020G1
GOODYEAR, BOXmind y Rec-flashMBCP10144ALCOE 2024040470G1
GSC EVOLUTIONV16IoTIDIADA PC23080131
HELLAHV16.1LCOE 2023070693G1
HELP FLASH IoT +IoT V4LCOE 2024070742G1
HELP FLASHHelp Flash IoTLCOE 2022110790G1
HELP FLASHHelp Flash IoT 9VLCOE 2023070648G1
HEPOLUZV16IoTIDIADA PC24070308
INEURONT-912IDIADA PC23100724
ISSESafety LightIDIADA PC24040232
ITALT-912IDIADA PC23100725
iWottoLightiWottoLight IoTLCOE 2022120961G1
KSIX SMART YOUR TECHT-912IDIADA PC23100726
LED GPSVKNS10144ALCOE 2023100844G1
LEDELV16IoTIDIADA PC23100065
light mupBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24060215
mondial safeBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24010049
NEOWAYT-912IDIADA PC23040317
NETUN V16IoT V4LCOE 2024070743G1
OSRAMOSRAM LEDguardian® ROAD FLARE Signal V16 IoTIDIADA PC24050316
PF LED ONE V16PF LED ONE V16LCOE 2023010084G1
PMK GRUPOV16IoTIDIADA PC23080130
Quality Car, STARCLEAN, LCO, Midmovil, Warning16 y UNIMNNS10144ALCOE 2024010019G1
RACC Mobility ClubFlashLED SOS V16LCOE 2023100795G1
ResQLightMI VP10144-ALCOE 2023080717G1
robyn goodsBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24060216
SAFE LIFET-912IDIADA PC23100727
SafeAlert S21Beacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24080132
safetytechBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24060269
SIGNALOFLASH IOTBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24060214
SOOS, SOSS, FFLASHV16IoTIDIADA PC23110238
SOS AUTO CONNECTBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24060218
SOS FLASHBAL/2IDIADA PC24010297
SOS ROAD, NK, STRONGDP-EL2022-C1LCOE 2023010078G1
SOS ROAD, NK, STRONG y BLAMDP-EL2024-C1LCOE 2024070677G1
SOS ROAD, NK, STRONG y BLAMDP-EL2024-C3LCOE 2024070678G1
SOS ROAD, NK, STRONG y BLAMDP-EL2024-C2LCOE 2024100842G1
SOS ROAD, NK, STRONG, BLAM y Carpetauto, S.L.DP-EL2024-C4LCOE 2024100843G1
SOSTRAFFICRV7000LCOE 2024020157G1
SOSWARNINGJDFP10144ALCOE 2024030336G1
TEDAMA Servicios RentingBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24030133
THULOSV16IoTIDIADA PC24070298
WEBeacon Light IoTIDIADA PC24010146

From 1 January 2026, it will be compulsory to have a V16 emergency beacon in every vehicle in Spain. The DGT has listed the models that can be used to avoid a fine. The list, as of 4 January 2025, includes 55 models. The latest information can also be accessed on the DGT website.

