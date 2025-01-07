V16 emergency beacons to be mandatory on Spain's roads in 2026: These are the only models authorised by the DGT to avoid a fine

Jaume Lita Valencia Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 17:13 | Updated 17:19h.

As of 1 January 2026, hazard triangles placed on motorways and dual carriageways to warn drivers of an accident or breakdown will be a thing of the past. According to DGT regulations when using hazard triangles, drivers must walk along the road beside other vehicles passing at high speed to place the warning signs at a safe distance at both the rear and front of the stopped vehicle.

This then led to the requirement to wear reflective waistcoats. But now the DGT is changing its advice in a bid to prevent drivers from having to get out of the vehicle altogether. The new V16emergency beacon must be placed on the vehicle to warn other drivers of an accident or incident.

This latest electronic device has been on sale for months, but traffic authorities warned at the time that an early acquisition would not be of any use, as the V16 requires a direct phone network connection so that other drivers are not only alerted to a problem by a flashing light, but the DGT is also alerted virtually. Every V16 beacon must therefore have the mandatory technology before it is sold.

The V16 will send an immediate alert to the DGT when it is activated, which will know the exact location of a vehicle stopped on a road. This will prevent the driver from having to get out of the vehicle, avoiding the danger of a person being in the middle of a road.