Man in Spain appeals for help to find his missing car after 'something slipped into drink' at Christmas party

Olaya Suárez Gijón Sunday, 24 December 2023, 08:23

A man who believes he unknowingly ingested the drug burundanga five days ago has not been able to locate his vehicle since and is appealing to the public for help to find it.

"I thought I had left it in an area near the hospital, but it seems I haven't because I haven't seen it for three days and I can't find it...". Luis M, who prefers to keep his surname confidential, said.

The man from Gijón in northern Spain went for a meal on Sunday 17 December and since then has not been able to locate his car. "Maybe they put something in my drink, now that burundanga is so fashionable," he said. "Let's see if someone has seen it [the car] and can help me," he added.

He said he had a vague idea that his black Ford Fiesta, with the registration number 2022 FJC, "probably" has a flat tyre as he remembers puncturing one on his journey from Santurio. "I left the car there and walked back. I called my wife about 9.30pm and I got home an hour later, so it couldn't have been very far, I think it was between the Cabueñes hospital and Villamanín square, but I have combed the whole area and it's not there," he said.

On Sunday Luis M went to a Christmas lunch at a restaurant in Santurio. "I had parked the car in the picnic area, and when I went to pick it up to go down to Gijón I saw that there was a party there, a friend of mine was there and I stayed. From then on I don't know what happened, I had my drink resting on the bar and I think they slipped something in it," he added.

He decided to leave about 9pm and got into his car to go home. He was passing through the area near Cabueñes hospital when he discovered he had a puncture. He had no spare tyre so he left the vehicle and continued on foot.

"I sent a message to my wife to tell her what had happened to me and that's how I know it was half past nine. I vaguely remember that I got home an hour later. I wasn't worred and I thought that the next day I would go back for the car and call the breakdown truck," he said.

'No trace in Somió'

But when he went there on his motorbike the following day there was no trace of his vehicle. "I combed the whole area of Somió and there was no trace of the car, I spent two hours going through the streets and I couldn't find it," he said.

It hadn't been towed away either. "It would seem strange to me to steal it because it had a flat tyre and I think it was locked, at least I have the keys," he said. "It looks like the earth swallowed it up, that it has vanished, so I ask for help to see if anyone has seen it and can tell me where I can find it," he added.