Man kills his two children and wife and then dies by suicide in Barcelona town

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo Madrid Friday, 12 April 2024, 13:38

A man murdered his two children - an eight-year-old boy and girl - and wife before taking his own life in the Barcelona town of El Prat de Llobregat on Tuesday 9 April.

Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan police force, discovered the triple murder on Tuesday evening, about three hours after the 43-year-old threw himself in front of a local Rodalies train about 4pm. The train driver said the man - who was being treated for severe depression - died by suicide after jumping onto the tracks seconds before the train arrived at El Prat station.

Police officers found a note among the dead man's belongings asking for "forgiveness". It triggered a search for the man's family, and officers then discovered the three bodies at the family home. They were found in the garage with wounds and bruises on their necks, according to sources. Autopsies confirmed they had been choked to death.

The family was not well known in the area, as they had only recently moved to the neighbourhood in the centre of El Prat. The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) reported there were no previous complaints.

The court in charge of cases of violence against women has taken over the case. If it is confirmed to be a gender-based crime, as everything seems to indicate, it would bring the number of children murdered this year in Spain in cases of violence against women to seven, five of them in Catalonia. Not counting the two children in El Prat, according to official figures, a total of 55 children have been murdered by their parents or their parents' partners in the past decade.

Deputy prime minister Yolanda Díaz took to X (Twitter) to condemn the triple murder: "A woman has been murdered along with her two children. It is unbearable." "Machismo costs lives and the denial of gender-based violence only aggravates the problem. We must put all our means and all our energies into stopping it," she added.