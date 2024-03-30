Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A funeral van at the scene of the incident. Belén Hernández
Man fatally stabs burglar who allegedly broke into his home in Spain&#039;s Valencia region
Crime

Man fatally stabs burglar who allegedly broke into his home in Spain's Valencia region

National Police officers arrested the individual on suspicion of homicide

Belén Hernández

Valencia

Saturday, 30 March 2024, 10:05

Compartir

Officers from Spain's National Police force have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a burglar to death. The alleged thief, who had broken into a home in Calle Ruaya in Valencia, was stabbed in the stomach with a knife.

Two assailants had apparently entered the property in the Tránsitos district. The second one managed to flee the scene, while the first one died from the stab wound in his abdomen. It appeared that the alleged burglar also had a broken neck.

Police officers arrested the homeowner at the scene on suspicion of homicide.

Investigations are ongoing.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad