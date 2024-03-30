Man fatally stabs burglar who allegedly broke into his home in Spain's Valencia region

Sections
Highlight
Belén Hernández
Valencia
Saturday, 30 March 2024, 10:05
Compartir
Officers from Spain's National Police force have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a burglar to death. The alleged thief, who had broken into a home in Calle Ruaya in Valencia, was stabbed in the stomach with a knife.
Two assailants had apparently entered the property in the Tránsitos district. The second one managed to flee the scene, while the first one died from the stab wound in his abdomen. It appeared that the alleged burglar also had a broken neck.
Police officers arrested the homeowner at the scene on suspicion of homicide.
Investigations are ongoing.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.