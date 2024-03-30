Man fatally stabs burglar who allegedly broke into his home in Spain's Valencia region

Belén Hernández Valencia Saturday, 30 March 2024, 10:05 | Updated 10:14h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Officers from Spain's National Police force have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a burglar to death. The alleged thief, who had broken into a home in Calle Ruaya in Valencia, was stabbed in the stomach with a knife.

Two assailants had apparently entered the property in the Tránsitos district. The second one managed to flee the scene, while the first one died from the stab wound in his abdomen. It appeared that the alleged burglar also had a broken neck.

Police officers arrested the homeowner at the scene on suspicion of homicide.

Investigations are ongoing.