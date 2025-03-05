Man found dead in window of school in north of Spain

C. P. S. Sabadell Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 14:30 Compartir

A man was found dead inside the Institut Escola Industrial high school in Sabadell (Barcelona) on Friday 28 February. The body was found in a window of the building. A police investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

The school staff reported the discovery of the body to the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force before the start of classes. Police officers and ambulances were sent to the scene.

The Catalan police have opened an investigation to clarify the cause of death. It is suspected that the man had suffered an accident while trying to gain access to the building of the Institut Escola Industrial in the early hours of the morning.

The regional ministry of education has confirmed that no members of the school staff were involved in the incident.