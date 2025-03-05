Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mossos d'Esquadra police car. EFE
Man found dead in window of school in north of Spain
112 incident

Man found dead in window of school in north of Spain

Staff at the Institut Escola Industrial school in Sabadell alerted the Catalan regional police force after making the grim discovery, before the start of classes

C. P. S.

Sabadell

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 14:30

A man was found dead inside the Institut Escola Industrial high school in Sabadell (Barcelona) on Friday 28 February. The body was found in a window of the building. A police investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

The school staff reported the discovery of the body to the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force before the start of classes. Police officers and ambulances were sent to the scene.

The Catalan police have opened an investigation to clarify the cause of death. It is suspected that the man had suffered an accident while trying to gain access to the building of the Institut Escola Industrial in the early hours of the morning.

The regional ministry of education has confirmed that no members of the school staff were involved in the incident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  4. 4 Friends rally to help Costa del Sol chimney sweep after theft of tools worth more than 10,000 euros
  5. 5 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  6. 6 Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association
  7. 7 A trip to the Costa del Sol for an Oscar
  8. 8 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  9. 9 Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion
  10. 10 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man found dead in window of school in north of Spain