Man dies at a festival in northern Spain after mechanical arm comes off grasshopper ride

A middle-aged man has died at the Matamá festival in Vigo after one of the mechanical arms came off the grasshopper attraction he was riding. The incident took place at around 2am on Saturday. The man, according to police sources, was seriously injured and died at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said that the ride was reversing when one of the arms broke and the passenger compartment fell to the ground. The festivities were suspended as soon as the incident became known and the emergency services confirmed the death.

The Vigo fire brigade, the National and Local Police and the Vigo civil protection volunteers group were despatched to the scene. Once at the scene, the firefighters had to use cutting equipment to free the victim's body, trapped between the seat and the railing.

The investigation to determine the cause of the events has been taken over by the examining magistrate's court number 3 of Vigo.

Suspension of festivities and condolences

The festival committee, through social media, has announced the suspension of the entire programme and has sent its condolences to the family. Likewise, singer Kiko Rivera, who was performing at the festival when the incident occurred, has also sent his condolences to the relatives and his support to the festival committee.

The mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, has also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. "All my affection and support at this difficult time," he said on his account on the social network X.