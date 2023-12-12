Man dies inside a car wash in Spain's Valencia region

Europa Press Gandía Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 14:26 | Updated 14:43h. Compartir Copiar enlace

A man died on Sunday in Spain after becoming trapped between his vehicle and the machinery at a car wash in Valencia.

When firefighters arrived at the scene at about 5.32pm on 10 December they discovered the unconscious man trapped between the vehicle and the pillar of the car wash in the Valencian town of Gandia, between the CV-670 and Avenida Grau.

Fire crews moved the car and freed the man, before attempting to resuscitate him. Paramedics arrived and took over, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.