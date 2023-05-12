Man caught cheating on Spanish driving test with a camera and earpiece hidden under wig The 24-year-old communicated with a friend on the outside who was providing him with the answers

A man has been caught cheating in a driving licence theory test in Spain by turning up to the exam wearing a wig with a hidden camera inside.

The 24-year-old of Chinese origin turned up for the exam at the provincial traffic headquarters in Guadalajara with the large brown headpiece; inside it was a mini spy camera to send images to a friend outside the exam room.

The wig also concealed an earpiece, with which the man listened to the answers his friend told him.

The man’s nervous behaviour during the exam sparked the suspicions of Guardia Civil traffic officers, who searched him after the test and discovered the hidden devices. He automatically failed the test and was disqualified from retaking the exam for the next six months.

It is not the first incident of someone cheating by using a hidden camera at the traffic headquarters in Guadalajara.

In January a 35-year-old woman of Syrian origin was caught with a camera and an earpiece, with which she was communicating with another person outside the exam room.

Instead of a wig, she chose a button on her shirt to hide the spy camera. Her nervous attitude also sparked the suspicions of examiners.