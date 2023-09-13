Man arrested for sexual assault after touching a news reporter's bottom while she was broadcasting live on TV in Spain

I. C. R. Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

A man has been arrested by police in Madrid for touching a news reporter's bottom while she was broadcasting on live TV in Spain. Isa Balado, a journalist for En Boca de Todos, was sexually assaulted on Tuesday 12 September during a live crossover to the studio while she was standing in the middle of the street.

The journalist was reporting the details of a robbery in a local grocery shop, when a man, wearing sunglasses, a jacket and shorts, approached her and stroked her bottom on camera.

AGRESIÓN SEXUAL EN DIRECTO a nuestra reportera @IsaBalado: "¿De verdad me tienes que tocar el culo?"

Y tremenda reacción de @Nacho_Abad: "¡Pásame a este tío tonto!" pic.twitter.com/JOcbTLSFwI — En boca de todos (@EnBocaDe_Todos) September 12, 2023

During the live broadcast, a presenter on the studio set, Nacho Abad, could be heard saying; "Isa, did he just touch your bottom". To which Balado replied: "Yes".

"I just can't understand it. Can you put that man in front of me, please? Put this stupid guy in front of me, please," Abad said to the cameraman, who widened the shot so the suspect was caught on camera.

The journalist told the man: "As much as you might want to ask us what channel we're from, did you really have to touch my bottom? I'm doing a live broadcast and I'm working".

The man said that he had not wanted to touch her bottom, while holding out his hand with a smile on his face. "Yes, you did touch it. I really wish you'd let me work. That's it, please let me work," Balado said.

The aggressor then left, but not before stroking her hair. "This guy is stupid. Isa, I'm really sorry for what has just happened to you. We have recorded it. He has no right to do what he has done, it makes me very angry," Abad said.

The TV programme's managers reported the assault to the National Police force and later the man was arrested.

Detenido por agredir sexualmente a una reportera mientras estaba realizando un directo de televisión #Madrid pic.twitter.com/vKkBjNXJve — Policía Nacional (@policia) September 12, 2023

The Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Madrid has asked the judge to slap the man with a 300-metre restraining order and a ban on communicating with the victim.