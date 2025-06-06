Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of Barrio Nuevo. CS
112 incident

Man arrested after stabbing his mother to death at her home in Tenerife

The body of the 67-year-old woman was found covered with a blanket in the family home in Barrio Nuevo (La Laguna)

Europa Press

Tenerife

Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:23

A 44-year-old man with a psychiatric disorder was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly murdering his 67-year-old mother in her home in Barrio Nuevo, in the municipality of La Laguna (Tenerife), according to sources from Spain's National Police.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm, when several calls from neighbours alerted the National Police officers, who went to the property and saw the man in the street, covered in blood and attempting to flee, at which point he was arrested.

Once inside the house, located in Calle Los Guanches, the officers found the woman's body with stab wounds and covered a white blanket.

