Man arrested after stabbing his mother to death at her home in Tenerife

A 44-year-old man with a psychiatric disorder was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly murdering his 67-year-old mother in her home in Barrio Nuevo, in the municipality of La Laguna (Tenerife), according to sources from Spain's National Police.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm, when several calls from neighbours alerted the National Police officers, who went to the property and saw the man in the street, covered in blood and attempting to flee, at which point he was arrested.

Once inside the house, located in Calle Los Guanches, the officers found the woman's body with stab wounds and covered a white blanket.