Major technical fault with UK air traffic control systems starting to hit flights to and from Spain

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A major computer issue with the UK air traffic control systems could cause major delays on flights to and from Spain, airline travel trade sources have warned.

Britain's National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it was experiencing "technical issues" and has "applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety". "Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

We are aware NATS is currently experiencing a technical issue. We are seeing delays, and cancellations are likely. We apologise for any inconvenience and ask you to contact your airline for further information. — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) August 28, 2023

Social media user @emmetlyonsCBS posted the following image of an update received from British airline easyJet:

Update from EasyJet as we sit on a tarmac in Spain regarding air traffic control problem affecting flights in and out of the UK: pic.twitter.com/aeI62dyJqi — Emmet Lyons (@EmmetlyonsCBS) August 28, 2023

Scottish airline, Loganair, was the first airline to alert people to the issue and warned its passengers that there had been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems, and that some flights may face delays.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) are currently experiencing an outage and have applied air traffic restrictions across the UK. We recommend that you contact your airline for the most up to date travel advice before heading to Heathrow. Please visit - https://t.co/3blUXhGhJz — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) August 28, 2023

Spain's air traffic control operator Enaire, has warned on social media, "Due to the failure of the flight data processing system in United Kingdom, some flights in Spain airspace are being affected." The company has advised air passengers to contact their airlines for further information.

Debido a la caída del sistema de tratamiento de datos de vuelo en #ReinoUnido, algunos vuelos de la red de @ENAIRE se están viendo afectados.



Para más información consulte con su aerolínea. https://t.co/UbCzpFWT99 — ENAIRE (@ENAIRE) August 28, 2023

Air Traffic Control system update

Statement at 12:40 UK time

We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue. To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety.

Statement at 12:10 UK time

We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

Debido a la caída del sistema de tratamiento de datos de vuelo en #ReinoUnido, algunos vuelos de la red de @ENAIRE se están viendo afectados.



Para más información consulte con su aerolínea. https://t.co/UbCzpFWT99 — ENAIRE (@ENAIRE) August 28, 2023

Engineers are working to find and fix the fault.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please check with your airline on the status of your flight. We will provide updates on www.nats.aero for the latest news and on X – @NATS.