File image of Malaga Airport. SUR
Major technical fault with UK air traffic control systems starting to hit flights to and from Spain
NATS has issued a statement saying, "UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety"

SUR in English

Malaga

Monday, 28 August 2023, 14:02

A major computer issue with the UK air traffic control systems could cause major delays on flights to and from Spain, airline travel trade sources have warned.

Britain's National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it was experiencing "technical issues" and has "applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety". "Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Social media user @emmetlyonsCBS posted the following image of an update received from British airline easyJet:

Scottish airline, Loganair, was the first airline to alert people to the issue and warned its passengers that there had been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems, and that some flights may face delays.

Spain's air traffic control operator Enaire, has warned on social media, "Due to the failure of the flight data processing system in United Kingdom, some flights in Spain airspace are being affected." The company has advised air passengers to contact their airlines for further information.

Air Traffic Control system update

Statement at 12:40 UK time

We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue. To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety.

Statement at 12:10 UK time

We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

Engineers are working to find and fix the fault.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please check with your airline on the status of your flight. We will provide updates on www.nats.aero for the latest news and on X – @NATS.

