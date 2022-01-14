How long will Spain’s coronavirus mask mandate last? The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, insists they are, for now, still necessary

Spain's Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said that although the mandatory use of masks outside is a temporary measure, it will be enforced as a “necessary measure” during the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Wednesday 12 January, Darias said the use of masks will “last for the time that is essential and necessary during this sixth wave."

But she stressed this is "a very temporary measure” approved by royal decree and similar to measures in place elsewhere in Europe.

She also said it was in line with WHO recommendations "given the high spread and contagiousness that this Omicron variant has."

The mandatory use of masks outdoors has been in force since 24 December 2021.