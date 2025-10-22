Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Health alert

Health alert due to presence of listeria and E. coli in a goat cheese from Spain

The product in question has been sold in a number of regions around the country

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 15:57

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has been informed by Madrid's regional health authorities that Listeria monocytogenes and Escherichia coli have been detected in a specific brand of goat cheese manufactured in Spain.

The cheese in question is white mould goat cheese of the Suerte Ampanera brand. The distributor informed the relevant authorities.

The details of the product are:

Product name: Queso de Cabra Moho Blanco

Brand name: Suerte Ampanera

Lot number: 2509262

Expiry date: 10/12/2025

Unit weight: 450 grams

Temperature: refrigerated

The product has been sold in the Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia, the Basque Country and Madrid areas. However, its presence in other regions has not been ruled out.

The authorities have already initiated the withdrawal procedure. People who have the product affected by this alert at home are advised to refrain from consuming them. If they have already consumed it and developed symptoms compatible with listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhea, or fever), they are advised to seek medical attention.

