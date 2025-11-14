Listeria detected in several brands of cheese sold in Spain

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 14 November 2025, 15:00 Share

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has issued an important warning after detecting Listeria monocytogenes in several brands of cheese distributed in Spain. The products are mature cheeses made with raw sheep and cow's milk.

There are six products covered by the warning. They are from the Eroski, Beiardi, Agort and Udabe brands. It was the health authorities of the Navarre region that raised the alarm.

The first cheese in the list is the Beiardi mature mixed cheese with batch number 2528430 and 29/09/2026 as an expiry date. It weighs 500 grams and the label recommends refrigeration, as do the labels of the other items concerned by the alert.

Another Beiardi cheese included in Aesan's list is the product with batch number 2528410 and expiry dates 09/09/2026, 10/09/2026, 17/09/2026 and 22/09/2026. The unit weighs 3 kilograms.

The third Beiardi cheese is with batch number 2528410 and expiry date 16/09/2026. It weighs 200 grams.

Then come the La Borda de Agort cheese with batch number 2528410, expiry date 12/09/2026 and a unit weight of 3 kilograms; the Udabe with batch number 2528410, expiry date 22/10/2026 and a unit weight of 250 grams; and the Eroski smoked raw milk blend cheese with batch number 2528410, expiry date 07/10/2026 and weight of 250 grams.

Aesan recommendations

Aesan urges people not to consume these batches of cheese if they have already purchased them. In the event that they present symptoms compatible with listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhoea or fever), they should go to a health centre.

The association reminds pregnant women that they should consult Aesan's food recommendations during pregnancy, as some foods might contain dangerous ingredients or bacteria, including Listeria monocytogenes.