EFE
112 incident

Three people dead after farm livestock building collapse in northern Spain

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to discover why the under-construction structure gave way

ABC

Asturias

Friday, 30 May 2025, 15:06

At least three people died in Coaña, Asturias, on Thursday after the roof of a farming warehouse collapsed while it was under construction.

Other three people were injured, two of them more seriously. One was transferred to Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias by helicopter, while the other two were taken to the hospital in Jarrio by ambulance.

Three other individuals were found unscathed. Rescue teams continued searching for more people who might have been trapped in the rubble.

The incident happened at around 1pm, but the cause of the collapse is still under investigation by the Guardia Civil.

