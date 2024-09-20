Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Salvador Illa (r) meeting King Felipe. EFE
Spain&#039;s King Felipe welcomes Catalan regional president
Spain's King Felipe welcomes Catalan regional president

It was the first time an audience had taken place with the head of the Catalan regional government in nine years

Cristian Reino

Madrid

Friday, 20 September 2024, 10:43

Salvador Illa, the new Catalan president, met with King Felipe in Madrid's Zarzuela palace on Wednesday.

It was the first time an audience had taken place with the head of the Catalan regional government in nine years.

Previous pro-independence leaders have refused to attend but Illa, of the Socialist party, has promised "institutional normality".

