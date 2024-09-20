Spain's King Felipe welcomes Catalan regional president

Politics
Salvador Illa, the new Catalan president, met with King Felipe in Madrid's Zarzuela palace on Wednesday.
It was the first time an audience had taken place with the head of the Catalan regional government in nine years.
Previous pro-independence leaders have refused to attend but Illa, of the Socialist party, has promised "institutional normality".
