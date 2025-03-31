How to save money in Spain when booking your flights

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 18:05 Compartir

Online booking platform Kiwi.com has offered some useful tips for locating the cheapest flights. Many people love travelling and planning holidays, but what is even more certain is that everybody enjoys a good bargain. With that in mind, Kiwi.com, with 100 million daily searches, has listed some of the top tricks for saving money on travel.

Firstly, the autumn season seems to be the best time to purchase long-haul flights, with a cost reduction of up to 23% compared to buying tickets in the summer. However, booking four to six days in advance during the summer can also get you cheap long-haul flights.

"Between December 2023 and February 2024, the average price of tickets booked from Spain on Kiwi.com was 175 euros, compared to an average of 261 euros between June and August 2024, an increase of almost 50%," said Sergi López Rey, director of commercial analytics at Kiwi.com.

He also said that "good prices can be found beyond the winter months, depending on the type of journey chosen: for example, for long-haul flights, the cheapest time to travel from Spain was autumn, between September and November, with an average of 575 euros recorded in 2024, 23% less than in summer".

When asked how far in advance one can get the cheapest flights, López Rey said that it depends on the time of year and the type of route chosen. "For spring travel, the cheapest fares can be found two to four months in advance on all routes. The favourable fares in 2024 were also maintained on short and medium-haul routes, when booked more than four months in advance," he explained.

The platform finds that booking four to six days in advance also provides cheap long-haul flights for the summer.

Looking ahead to summer getaways, both forward-thinking passengers and those who prefer to improvise can benefit from long-haul travel. According to Kiwi.com's 2024 data, those who booked between 21 and 60 days and four to six days in advance got the cheapest fares. For short-haul flights, 21 to 60 days in advance is also recommended, while the cheapest medium-haul flights tend to be booked even further in advance, between 179 and 319 days before departure.

Kiwi.com lists Italy, the UK, Germany, France, Poland and Portugal as some of the most popular destinations for people travelling from Spain. While the cheapest flights are available between December and February in general, flights to France and Morocco tend to be slightly cheaper between September and November. In contrast, Poland and Portugal are the destinations that are comparatively more expensive during the summer season.

"The recommendation to book early is not a myth: almost without exception, the ideal booking window for the most competitive fares to all these destinations can be found between two and four months prior to the travel date. In some cases, such as Greece, Italy or Portugal, the window is shortened and cheap flights can be found between three weeks and two months before departure," said López Rey.