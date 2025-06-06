Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The June 'bonus' has been increased: this is how much pensioners and retirees in Spain will now receive

The regular monthly pension payment amount will be doubled, which helps to alleviate the expense of summer for the elderly

María Ramírez

Madrid

Friday, 6 June 2025, 16:46

Retirees and other pension recipients will receive extra payments from the Social Security system in Spain this month. In addition to the usual pension, there is the special June allowance, which helps to alleviate summer expenses. This additional allowance, together with the one received in December, is part of the 14 annual remuneration system.

In order to receive the full payment, a pensioner must have accumulated all the months corresponding to the established period. Social Security divides the year into two cycles: the first, from 1 December to 31 May, and the second, from 1 June to 30 November. Therefore, to receive the full payment, the pensioner must have completed all the months of the period indicated. In the case of fewer months, the proportional part will be calculated.

How much will they receive in June?

In 2025, pensions were revalued in order to compensate for the increase in inflation and maintain the purchasing power of their beneficiaries. Specifically, contributory pensions rose by 2.8%, minimum pensions by 6% and non-contributory pensions by 9%. This same percentage will also be applied to special payments. As their amount is equivalent to a monthly payment, if a pensioner receives 1,500 euros, they will receive a total of 3,000 euros in June.

Some pensioners have this double remuneration prorated over 12 monthly payments, which means that this month they will only receive their regular pension. For those who do receive it, the payment will be reflected in their account between 21 and 25 June. The exact day depends on the beneficiary's bank.

