The arrival back in Madrid. EFE
Iran frees Spanish man who was imprisoned for 15 months on his way to the World Cup
International

Iran frees Spanish man who was imprisoned for 15 months on his way to the World Cup

Santiago Sánchez Cogedor was walking to Qatar in 2022 when he was arrested after visiting the grave of a young Iranian woman who died while in police custody

J. Gómez Peña

Madrid

Friday, 5 January 2024, 15:24

Iran has released the last Spaniard it was holding, Santiago Sánchez Cogedor. He was arrested on 2 October 2022 shortly after entering the Islamic Republic on charges that have never been disclosed, although he was held after visiting the grave of Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian woman who died while in police custody for wearing the wrong veil.

Sánchez Cogedor spent almost fifteen months in an Iranian prison. He had started his adventure in January 2022.

His goal was to walk the nearly 7,000 kilometres between Madrid and Qatar in time for the World Cup.

He never made it. After visiting the grave of Mahsa Amini, he reportedly took part in a demonstration protesting her death. He was arrested, as was Galician activist Ana Baneira Suárez, who was released in February.

