Spanish TV presenter reveals how he lost eight kilos in two months on 'sandwich diet'

Silvia Osorio Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 15:40

Spanish television presenter Ion Aramendi has caused a stir on social media with a weight loss method dubbed the 'sandwich diet'. The Basque journalist said he has lost eight kilos in two months as a result.

It was his wife María Amores who announced on Instagram the physical change that the Gran Hermano and Reacción en Cadena presenter had undergone. The method is endorsed and developed by nutritionist Terica Uriol.

The sandwich diet does not prohibit the consumption of bread, as many other diets and weight loss plans do. Quite the opposite: it allows you to eat it every day. The journalist shared a video on social media in which the couple show what sandwiches they eat every day.

"Ion is back to his ideal weight, combined with exercise, which is essential. I have lost 8 kilos," he said, while urging those who want to lose a few kilos to "always" put themselves in the hands of a professional.

In the video, you can see how the couple prepare a sandwich. Aramendi pointed out some of the ingredients: "As a base, a bit of ketchup, a few drops of tabasco to make it juicier, super light cheese from Mercadona, spring onions... ". "The key is never to use oil because many foods already contain fat," added his wife. María also revealed that she eats a quarter of a loaf and her husband, half, and that it is not an expensive diet.

Drinking less alcohol

The couple went to Terica Uriol's clinic and they are delighted with the results. "Diets are not just for losing weight. Diets make you commit and take care of yourself a little more and organise your day-to-day cooking. Drinking less alcohol, eating less low-calorie food, not snacking on absurd things between meals, in short, not dying in life," Maria said.