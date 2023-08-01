EU insists it will be mandatory to have a high-power charging point for electric vehicles every 60km by 2025

Motor Channel Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The electrification of the automotive industry in Europe is accelerating, but Spain is lagging behind when it comes to the number of public charging points for electric vehicles.

But that will need to change after the EU-27 agreed on a requirement that each country must provide at least one charging point for electric vehicles every 60kms on the basic road network of the European Union, and every 100kms on the remaining roads of the trans-European network (TEN-T).

National governments will have to ensure the requirement is met by December 31, 2025 at the latest. Charging points every 60kms must supply a charge of at least 400kW and at least 150kW at each individual exit point.

It poses a major challenge for countries such as Spain, where according to the Spanish Association of Automobile and Lorry Manufacturers (ANFAC), there are currently 698 high-power public access charging points, but 3,513 are needed if the annual target set by the Fit for 55 is to be achieved.

Spain will have to increase its recharging network fivefold

At the end of 2022, of the 18,128 public access charging points in Spain, only 3.8% were high-power charging points, at 150kW. ANFAC warned that Spain needs to increase its high-power charging network fivefold, as it is essential for electric vehicles to be used for long-distance road journeys, allowing for charging times of between 15 and 27 minutes.

José López-Tafall, general director of ANFAC said: "the objectives set by the European Union cannot be met only with the efforts of the sector, but require a great effort from the rest, a commitment from the government and the administrations to be able to carry out the transformation".

Fast charging

The EU agreement stipulated charging points of at least 150kW for passenger cars and vans to be installed every 60kms along the main EU transport corridors by the start of 2026.

There should also be charging stations for heavy-duty vehicles with a minimum power of 350kW every 60kms along the main TEN-T network and every 100kms on the comprehensive TEN-T network from 2025 onwards, with full network coverage by 2030.

Hydrogen refuelling stations serving both cars and trucks should be deployed from 2030 at all urban nodes and every 200kms along the TEN-T core network. Users should also be able to pay easily at refuelling points by card or contactless devices.

Seaports that receive a minimum number of large passenger or container ships must also provide shore-side electricity for these ships by the beginning of 2030.