Important news from DGT for drivers over 65 in Spain

In Spain there is no upper age limit for driving. The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) makes this very clear in the latest update published on its website as of 2 April 2025. However, the authority also reminds us that, from the age of 65 onwards, the frequency with which the driving licence must be renewed is increased.

However, there are no plans by the DGT to restrict the elderly in continuing to drive or to change the renewal deadlines according to age. At least for the time being.

Driving in Spain does not depend on how old you are, but on the state of the driver's abilities and aptitudes. The renewal periods are very clear: up to the age of 65 the driving licence is valid for ten years, then after 65 for only five years.

The exception is for professional licences for buses and trucks (C, C1, D, D1, EC, EC1, ED, ED1...), which are valid for only three years.

The DGT also points out that the medical examination to be passed and the criteria to be assessed are the same for all ages. Nevertheless, it makes very clear the possibility that if during the medical examination an illness or impairment is detected that, while not preventing renewal for now, is likely to worsen, then the period of validity of the licence will be made shorter.

The over-70s who still drive have a number of additional benefits too. Firstly, they are exempt from paying the DGT fee for renewals, so they only have to pay for the medical examination. Secondly, those over 65 years of age can go to any DGT office in their province during the opening hours indicated for each centre and can carry out any procedure in person without the need to book an appointment in advance.

Tráfico points out that renewing a driving licence for the over-65s is similar to any other renewal. You must go to an authorised driver examination centre where they will be able to carry out the complete renewal process, including having your photograph taken on the spot. You will be charged a fee for the medical examination and the fee for processing the renewal (unless over 70).

When you complete the procedure, you will be given a provisional licence with which you can drive in Spain (not overseas) until your new, definitive licence is sent to you by post. This usually takes about six weeks.