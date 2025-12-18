EU to implement new legislation relating to cats and dogs from 2028

SUR Malaga Thursday, 18 December 2025, 18:13 Share

The Council of Europe and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement at the end of November on the welfare of dogs and cats and their traceability within Europe. For the first time, minimum standards are to be created for the whole of the European Union, both for the breeding or sale of pets and for their transport within the EU.

The main new feature for pet owners travelling with their pets will be their identification. All dogs and cats entering the EU from non-EU countries must have identity chips and be registered in advance. In theory, the measure will be applied from 2028, once all member states are able to adapt the regulations.

In order to implement this new measure within the regulations, the EU is preparing a European online system for pre-registering pets prior to their arrival into the bloc. The aim of this registration is to avoid legal loopholes that favour the illegal sale of animals after their entry into the EU.

Preventing illegal trade

The agreement includes a number of animal welfare principles to regularise breeding and prevent illegal trade. Among the principles highlighted are:

- Breeding is regulated, with frequency limits and minimum and maximum age limits.

- Certain breeding practices, such as inbreeding (breeding between parents and offspring, between siblings, between half-siblings and between grandparents and grandchildren) are prohibited; the agreement clarifies that inbreeding may, however, be used to preserve local breeds with a limited gene pool.

- Breeding of hybrids (the result of crossing with a wild species) is prohibited.

- Painful mutilations, such as ear and tail docking or nail clipping, are prohibited unless medically indicated.

- Clean fresh water and food in sufficient quantity and adequate housing conditions must be provided.

- Dogs should have daily access to an outdoor area or should be walked daily; this applies to dogs over eight weeks of age.

Requirements for establishments

In addition, all cats and dogs must be microchipped and registered on a national database before they are sold or donated and people caring for cats or dogs must have a proper understanding of their behaviour and needs. When selling or donating cats or dogs, the person responsible for the animals must make the recipient aware of responsible ownership and operators must not abandon cats and dogs.

Another aspect is that cats and dogs with extreme traits should be excluded from breeding, in order to avoid passing on these traits to future generations if there is a high risk of detrimental effects on their welfare.

EU citizens own more than 72 million dogs and 83 million cats, with an annual market value of 1.3 billion euros. Some 74 per cent of Europeans believe that the welfare of pets should be better protected. Current EU legislation mainly applies to animals used for scientific purposes or transported for commercial reasons, while national regulations vary considerably from one member state to another.