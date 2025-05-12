Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ikea store in Barcelona. EP
Ikea reduces hours in Spain to improve work-life balance of employees
Ikea reduces hours in Spain to improve work-life balance of employees

The Swedish company will bring forward the closing time of its Spanish stores to 9pm during the winter and adjust the opening hours on Sundays and public holidays

Europa Press

Madrid

Monday, 12 May 2025, 22:02

Swedish multinational company Ikea has announced a reduction in its opening hours in Spain. After months of negotiation with trade union representatives, Ikea agreed to adjust opening hours on Sundays, public holidays and during the winter period.

As a result, the winter working day will finish at 9pm (from 1 October to 30 April). In addition, the measure also adjusts opening hours on Sundays and public holidays: all Spanish shops will be open from 10am to 7pm or from 11am to 8pm. On big holidays, such as Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, all establishments will close at 3pm, while on 5 January opening hours will be until 6pm.

Trade union representative Fetico described the measure as a "substantial step forward" in improving employees' work-life balance.

Fetico's general secretary, Antonio Pérez, has expressed his "satisfaction" with this agreement. "This decision demonstrates the will to continue working to improve working conditions and promote an adequate family balance for Ikea workers - a goal that is achieved thanks to the impetus of trade union representation and proactive negotiation between the parties," he said.

