An aircraft in the Iberia fleet. EFE
Iberia airline ground handling strike planned for Christmas holidays in Spain postponed
The industrial action by workers had been scheduled between 29 December and 1 January and from 4 to 7 January at airports across the country

R. C.

Madrid

Friday, 22 December 2023, 09:02

Unions have called off a strike by the Spanish Iberia airline's handling workers planned for this busy Christmas period.

Spain's two main worker's unions, the UGT and CCOO, postponed two walkouts scheduled from 29 December to 1 January and 4-7 January after the Spanish government agreed to help with negotiations between the airline's operator, CCOO said in a statement on Wednesday 20 December. A new date for the strikes has not been set.

Iberia's ground service workers, such as baggage handlers, at Spanish commercial airports, which are operated by state-controlled Aena (AENA.MC), are protesting against contracts signed with new providers in September.

Aena hired new contractors for services which were previously provided by Iberia at many airports, angering unions even though the new suppliers committed to retaining workers and their working conditions.

