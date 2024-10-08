Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guardia Civil
Man dies after falling from tree while hunting at night in central Spain
112 incident

Man dies after falling from tree while hunting at night in central Spain

The deceased was on a lookout platform built from wood planks when he fell to his death from a height of five metres

J.M.L.

Toledo

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 14:51

A 57-year-old man has died after falling five metres from a tree while hunting in the central Spanish province of Toledo.

The man, who lived in San Martín de la Vega, had gone with a relative to the town of Añover de Tajo to do some night hunting.

They built a lookout platform with wooden planks at the top of the tree and positioned themselves there to watch the animals. However, for reasons that are being investigated, the man fell around five metres to the ground. The relative alerted emergency services, who rushed to the scene.

Police officers performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived, but the hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha which regulates the hunting seasons for the 2024-2025 season, the wild boar is the only animal which can be hunted at night.

