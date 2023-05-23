Huge disparity in ITV vehicle roadworthiness inspection test rates across Spain The latest data has revealed the regions that are cheapest - and most expensive - for the compulsory safety test for all vehicles that travel on Spanish roads

The latest ITV technical vehicle inspection test prices for this year have been released and they show a large disparity ﻿by region prices across the Spain.

The AECA-ITV trade body published the rates which also revealed only Andalucía, Aragon, Cantabria, Castile and Leon, Galicia, the Basque Country and Navarre have specific regulated rates for electric cars.

Both in Madrid and in the region of Murcia, the regulation of tariffs is outside the control of the regional government itself. In the case of Madrid, the management of ITV centres is private, meaning that the service is liberalised, while in Murcia the prices are also freely competitive. This causes, according to a study carried out by the Facua consumer association, that the difference in prices can be up to 167% in petrol engines and almost 100% in diesel engines.

In Madrid, the price of the ITV for a petrol car can cost around 49.95 euros, while for a diesel car it can cost 59.95 euros or 49.95 euros for an electric car, according to the Applus website. But as it is the stations that set the prices, and each of them can also offer special deals.

In Ceuta, it costs 42.87 euros for petrol-engined cars followed by the Basque Country (39.21); Cantabria (36.07); Melilla (34.50) and Castilla y León (32.96 euros).

For diesel cars, Ceuta again tops the list with 50.85 euros followed by Valencia (42.95); the Basque Country (40.94); Cantabria (40.83); Aragon (40.12) and Castilla y León (39.51 euros).

Only five regions have special pricing for electric vehicles. The Basque Country is the most expensive region, with 37.64 € followed by Navarre with 31.09 €.

ITV roadworthiness inspection

Data reveals that at least three out of every ten vehicles driving on Spanish roads do so without an up-to-date ITV roadworthiness inspection, which means that they may not be complying with the minimum safety and environmental conditions.

According to data published by the Ministry of Industry, most faults are detected for lighting and signalling systems and axles, wheels, tyres and suspension.

All vehicles registered or to be registered in Spain must undergo periodic roadworthiness tests. The frequency of the ITV test for each type of vehicle depends on its category and classification.