This is how Spain's famous La Tomatina festival started with a casual oversight

Wednesday, 28 August 2024

One of the most internationally recognised festivals, La Tomatina, Spain's ultimate tomato throwing fiesta will take place this Wednesday 28 August in the Valencia region of the country.

Multiple lorries will transport more than 150 tonnes of tomatoes to Buñol where, at 12 noon today the thousands of participants will use them in the famous street battle that has taken place in the town every year since 1945, apart from during the worldwide coronavirus health pandemic.

So where did La Tomatina de Buñol come from? It all began on the last Wednesday of August 1945, with a group of young people who were hanging out in the town square to watch the parade of giants and big-heads, along with other events of the festival. The youths wanted to take part in it but they caused one of the bigheads to fall. In a fit of rage, he began to hit everything in his path.

By a quirk of fate, there was a vegetable stall on the scene, which the angry crowd used as a defence. They began to throw all kinds of fruit and vegetables at each other, until authorities put an end to the improvised battle. The following year the young people returned to Buñol to repeat the altercation, but this time voluntarily, bringing their own tomatoes.

Banned

La Tomatina was banned in the early 1950s, but this did not deter its participants, who were even arrested. The people were not happy with this, and the party was allowed again, this time with more participants joining in and becoming more and more frenzied. The fun did not last long, as it was cancelled again until 1957. In the same year, as a sign of protest, the burial of the tomato was held. A demonstration in which the locals carried a coffin with a large tomato inside.

The parade was accompanied by a brass band playing funeral marches, and it was a complete success. In the end, La Tomatina was allowed and the festival was officially established. Since then, the number of participants and their enthusiasm has grown year after year. The clumsy chance of these young people, who unknowingly made history, led to La Tomatina de Buñol being declared a Fiesta of International Tourist Interest in 2002.

La Tomatina Infantil

La Tomatina Infantil was born in 2013, so that the little ones could enjoy the Valencian festival as adults do without running any risks. It is reserved for children from four to 14 years old, and is held on the last Saturday of August. As for the duration of this tomato battle, it lasts approximately 30-40 minutes. It has the same rules as the original Tomatina, but the children's version is free of charge.