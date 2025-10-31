Don't let cockroaches invade your home: how to prevent one of autumn's most common pests

Ana de Dios Madrid Friday, 31 October 2025, 17:32 Share

With the arrival of autumn and the drop in temperatures, many households in Spain notice the presence of small unwanted visitors: cockroaches. This is because these insects, which prefer warm, damp environments, take advantage of any crack or drain to take refuge from the cold.

During this time of the year, cockroaches seek shelter indoors, where they find the ideal conditions for survival: warmth, humidity and food. Therefore, spaces such as kitchens, bathrooms, basements or even household appliances become perfect hiding places. In addition, with the increase in rainfall and the drop in temperatures, their activity mostly takes place in closed and protected areas.

The presence of these insects can be detected in excrement, skin shedding or a strong and characteristic smell. They also reproduce more quickly at this time of year, especially if they find food scraps or accumulated rubbish.

Beyond the disgust they generate, cockroaches pose a true health risk. They can transmit bacteria such as Salmonella or E. coli, contaminate utensils and food and aggravate allergies or respiratory issues. Therefore, keeping them away from the home is also a preventive health measure.

How to keep cockroaches out of your house

Prevention is key to avoiding a cockroach invasion in autumn, so pest control experts recommend following some basic measures. The first is to maintain the house clean on a daily basis: avoid leaving leftover food on tables or counters, clean crumbs and grease from the kitchen and empty bins every day.

It is also important to check cracks and crevices, as this is where they take refuge. To prevent them from proliferating, seal gaps or cracks in walls, floors and door or window frames. As for drains and pipes, use grates or plugs when you are not using them to prevent pests from appearing.

Cockroaches are attracted to warm, damp environments, so ventilate bathrooms or areas of the house where moisture accumulates. Finally, check fridge motors, dishwashers and heaters.

Tricks to get rid cockroaches once they have entered your home

If you have detected their presence in your home, you can resort to certain tricks. One of them is to use pine cones. Their natural acids have a repellent effect, as the scent and essential oil, known as alpha-pinene, are not pleasant for cockroaches. Place pine cones in the rooms where you have noticed the pests.

There is also the highly effective laurel trick, as this plant also acts as a natural repellent for numerous insects due to its smell. To prepare it, grind dried bay leaves to a powder-like consistency. Pour it into a spray bottle with boric acid and hot water and spray affected areas.