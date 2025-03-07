How much will the average ONCE lottery seller's salary be in 2025?

This is how much money an ONCE vendor earns

V.L. Friday, 7 March 2025, 17:15 Compartir

Spain's ONCE (national organisation of blind people), widely known for its lottery and gaming operations, has more than 20,000 salespeople employed throughout Spain. They form part of the streetscape and sell what are known as 'ciegos' ('blind') lottery tickets.

As an organisation, the ONCE provides job opportunities, education, and accessibility resources for blind and visually impaired people, as well as other individuals with disabilities. To be an ONCE salesperson, an individual has to meet a series of requirements, but the primary one is to have a recognised disability of 33% or more. The ONCE centres provide information on all the necessary steps to become a seller.

The organisation's staff consists of both people with and without disabilities, employed in different departments: administrative staff, teachers, rehabilitators, ophthalmologists, programmers, salespeople, lawyers and public relations staff, among others.

The salespeople, however, are the ones who have the closest relationship with the general public, and the recently renewed collective agreement has updated their salaries.

ONCE salesperson salary

The ONCE salespersons receive a total of 14 payments (two extra monthly salaries). They are divided into junior and senior workers. Further divisions by level exist within these two categories.

ONCE senior staff: total annual salary Sales Representative: 16,794.12 euros

Auxiliary Support Staff: 20.308,40 - 21.595,42 euros

Specialised Support Staff: 23.380,56 - 31.721,90 euros (depending on the scale)

Technicians C: 34,720.70 euros

Technicians B: 39.360,58 - 44.628,64 euros

Technicians A: 50.552,04 - 56.870,94 euros

ONCE junior staff: total annual salary Sales Representative: 15,876 euros

Auxiliary Support Staff: 15,876 - 15,876 euros

Specialised Support Staff: 16,366.42 - 19,619.74 euros (according to scale)

Technician C: 24,304.56 euros

Technician B: 27,552.42 - 31,240.02 euros

Technician A: 35,386.40 - 39,809.70 euros

Some ONCE employees, both junior and senior (excluding salespeople), may receive an allowance based on their designated pay scale.

In addition, according to the agreement signed in April 2024, which can be consulted in the BOE (the official state gazette), there is a participation premium which is calculated on the basis of the audited annual accounts of the previous year.