How much will the average ONCE lottery seller's salary be in 2025?

Sections
Highlight
V.L.
Friday, 7 March 2025, 17:15
Spain's ONCE (national organisation of blind people), widely known for its lottery and gaming operations, has more than 20,000 salespeople employed throughout Spain. They form part of the streetscape and sell what are known as 'ciegos' ('blind') lottery tickets.
As an organisation, the ONCE provides job opportunities, education, and accessibility resources for blind and visually impaired people, as well as other individuals with disabilities. To be an ONCE salesperson, an individual has to meet a series of requirements, but the primary one is to have a recognised disability of 33% or more. The ONCE centres provide information on all the necessary steps to become a seller.
The organisation's staff consists of both people with and without disabilities, employed in different departments: administrative staff, teachers, rehabilitators, ophthalmologists, programmers, salespeople, lawyers and public relations staff, among others.
The salespeople, however, are the ones who have the closest relationship with the general public, and the recently renewed collective agreement has updated their salaries.
The ONCE salespersons receive a total of 14 payments (two extra monthly salaries). They are divided into junior and senior workers. Further divisions by level exist within these two categories.
Sales Representative: 16,794.12 euros
Auxiliary Support Staff: 20.308,40 - 21.595,42 euros
Specialised Support Staff: 23.380,56 - 31.721,90 euros (depending on the scale)
Technicians C: 34,720.70 euros
Technicians B: 39.360,58 - 44.628,64 euros
Technicians A: 50.552,04 - 56.870,94 euros
Sales Representative: 15,876 euros
Auxiliary Support Staff: 15,876 - 15,876 euros
Specialised Support Staff: 16,366.42 - 19,619.74 euros (according to scale)
Technician C: 24,304.56 euros
Technician B: 27,552.42 - 31,240.02 euros
Technician A: 35,386.40 - 39,809.70 euros
Some ONCE employees, both junior and senior (excluding salespeople), may receive an allowance based on their designated pay scale.
In addition, according to the agreement signed in April 2024, which can be consulted in the BOE (the official state gazette), there is a participation premium which is calculated on the basis of the audited annual accounts of the previous year.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.