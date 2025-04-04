What price has the EU set for an essential survival kit that can sustain a person for three days?

The European Commission has released a list of essential items that each person should store in their home in case of an emergency: natural disasters, pandemics, such as Covid-19, or war. The kit that the EU has recommended aims to help an individual sustain themselves for at least three days in the case that outside help is not available.

Although there is not a unified guide, countries such as Sweden, Norway and Finland have self-protection manuals that are sent to citizens on a recurring basis. The French government has confirmed that it will also start distributing manuals with information on how to act in the event of a national emergency - similar to the one the country issued after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here are some of the essential items in the EU's recommended kit, the total sum of which is around 200 euros.

1. Water and food

Each person should have enough food and water to last them for at least 72 hours. It is recommended to store six litres per person - two for each day. Food should not spoil easily, so canned food, dried fruit and other products with a long shelf life and easy preparation are recommended.

Prices Sports backpack: 30 euros

Six one-litre bottles of water: 2.40 euros

Canned mackerel fillets: 2.20 euros

Example of a budget for a 3-day packaged meal: 23 euros

2. First-aid kit and medicines

Reaching out to health services might be difficult during a crisis. It is therefore important to have some first-aid knowledge and a first-aid kit with essential remedies to prevent infections or minor illnesses. If a person requires daily medication for a certain condition or health problem, this should also be added to the first-aid kit.

Hygiene products such as wet wipes, gloves or sanitary napkins can be very useful in cases where there is no access to running water or the location does not allow for daily washing.

Those who wear glasses, should have a spare in case of damage.

Prices First-aid kit with: bandages (2.40 euros), scissors (6.50 euros), gauze (3.45 euros), betadine (7.20 euros), hydrogen peroxide (1.10 euros) = 20.65 euros

Basic medicines: paracetamol 1 g (3.49 euros), ibuprofen (4.21 euros), iodine tablets (5.70 euros) = 13.40 euros

Hygiene products: toilet paper (4.59 euros), a box of latex gloves (3.75 euros) = 8.34 euros

3. Energy and light

The power supply is often affected in adverse situations, such as in the event of a weather emergency. A battery or dynamo torch will provide light in the event of a power failure. In addition, it is important to have spare batteries. Candles and matches serve as a back-up.

It is also advisable to have firewood, lighters, blankets and thick clothes to keep warm.

Prices Battery-operated torch: 10.19 euros

Pack of 20 batteries (10.39 euros) + External battery (16 euros) = 26.39 euros

4. Communication and documentation

Communication also plays a key role, especially if electricity is cut off and the telephone network and internet are not functioning. A portable battery-powered radio will allow you to receive important information about what is happening.

It is recommended that essential documents, such as ID cards, passports, driver's licences and health cards, are kept somewhere where you can easily and quickly access them. You should also have some cash and a copy of your house keys.

Prices Portable radio: 18 euros

5. Tools

The self-protection guides list a number of useful tools. Here are some of the easiest to obtain and use: tape to seal doors and windows, a whistle to signal your location in case you become trapped, a rope in case you need to tie up or tie down, and a utility knife.

On the other hand, although not essential, board games can be used to spend this period in the most distracting way possible and to relieve tensions.