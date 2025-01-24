Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of tourists in the vicinity of the W Hotel in Barcelona. E.P.
Hotels in Spain increased their prices by 13% in 2024 to an average of 120 euros a night
Tourism

Hotels in Spain increased their prices by 13% in 2024 to an average of 120 euros a night

Overnight stays in Spanish hotels rose by 5% last year, mainly due to the increase in booking reservations by foreign visitors

Edurne Martinez

Madrid

Friday, 24 January 2025, 11:32

Overnight stays in hotels across Spain rose by 4.9% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching a new all-time high of 363.6 million, according to data published by the INE national statistics institute on Friday 24 January.

Overnight stays by Spanish residents have grown by 0.2% over the last year, totalling a record of 241.7 million, while those by foreigners increased by 7.5%, also reaching a historic high of 121.9 million.

Visitors from the United Kingdom and Germany accounted for 102.9 million overnight stays in 2024, representing 42.6% of the total for foreign tourists. Stays of UK tourists increased by 4.3%, while those by German rose by 8.2%.

In 2024, an average of 61.4% of the bedplaces offered were filled, which represents an increase of 2.2% compared to 2023. The weekend occupancy rate reached 66.7%, an increase of 1.6%.

The island of Mallorca was the tourist destination with the most of overnight stays, with 49.5 million in 2024, while other tourist spots with higher numbers of overnight stays were Barcelona, Madrid and San Bartolomé de Tirajana. Adeje had the highest average occupancy rate per bed (78.3%) and the highest average weekend occupancy (80.3%).

The annual rate of the hotel price index (HPI) rose on average by 7% in 2024, which is 1.6 points lower than in 2023.

The average daily hotel revenue per occupied room (ADR) was 121.50 euros in 2024. The average daily revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached 84.60 euros on average.

