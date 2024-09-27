Hotel guests paid 147 euros per night on average for a hotel room in Spain in August

Edurne Martínez Madrid. Friday, 27 September 2024, 11:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Tourists paid on average 147 euros per night for a room in hotels across Spain last month, according to new figures.

The turnover per occupied room (ADR) increased by 7.3% in August compared to the same month last year, which was a record. The data published on Monday this week by Spain's national statistics institute (INE) showed that hotels earned 34% more than in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, and even turnover increased by 7% compared to what had been their best year so far, 2023.

Overnight hotel stays reached an all-time high of 47.8 million in August according to the INE. In the first eight months of the year, overnight stays increased by 5.6% compared to 2023. This is despite domestic tourism not being as strong as last year, with hotel stays booked by Spaniards dropping by 0.3% compared to 2023. The boom in international tourism continues to be strong with overnight stays rising by 5% so far this year.

Although on average hotels have charged 147 euros per room, there are large differences depending on the type of accommodation. Five-star hotels averaged 311 euros per day. Meanwhile, three-star hotels, for example, charged an average of 127 euros. The destination with the highest turnover per occupied room was Marbella, where the average price of a hotel was 312 euros in August.

The British continue to be leaders for foreign arrivals, accounting for 25% of visitors in August.