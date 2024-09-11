Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An AVE train from state rail operator Renfe's fleet. EFE
Number of people taking high-speed trains in Spain soars by 23.5%
Train travel was the sector that grew the most in the month of July when more than 420 million public transport journeys were made across the country

Colpisa

Madrid

Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 13:21

The peak summer season and an offer of discount vouchers boosted the number of passengers on high-speed trains across Spain in July. According to data from the INE national statistics institute, the number of passengers reached 3.65 million, some 23.5% more than the same period last year. The number of passengers on board medium-distance trains also reached 6.6 million, an annual increase of 47.7%.

Train is the form of public transport with the highest increase in July, according to the figures. The railway network transported 58.3 million people in July, 12% more than in July 2023, according to figures from the passenger transport statistics.

Meanwhile, INE's figures reveal that more than 422.6 million passengers in total used public transport in Spain in the seventh month of the year, 7.6% more than in July 2023. The number of public transport users has grown by an average of 9.1% in the first seven months of 2024.

Interurban transport was used by more than 136 million passengers, an increase of 9.5% compared to the same month in 2023. The greatest increase was in long-distance passengers, who exceeded 4.5 million, an increase of 17.3%.

Bus transport also increased by 8.2% to 71.4 million. The biggest increase, associated with the holiday period, was in long-distance bus transport, which saw its passenger numbers rise by 28.8% to over 2.2 million passengers, the figures show.

By region, the number of bus passengers increased the most in Extremadura (24%), Murcia (23.1%) and Castilla y León (19.4%). The only decrease in bus transport was in Madrid (-3%).

INE data also shows metro usage has increased in all the cities where it is available compared with the same month the previous year. The Malaga metro showed the highest increase, 29.9%, and the Barcelona metro showed the lowest, 7.6%.

With air transport, 4.8 million passengers flew within Spain in July, an increase of 3.3% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, maritime transport dropped by 2.2% to almost 1.5 million passengers.

